A new poll asked people how often they listen to music, and the answers reminded us why what we do matters. One in four people said they always listen. Not sometimes, not when they’re bored, always. Another 23% said they’ve got music on “almost all the time,” including more than a third of young people. Another 44% listen daily, 18% tune in a few times a week, 13% less often than that, and somehow 2% claim they NEVER listen to music.
POLL: How often do you have music on?
