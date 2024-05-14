Prime Video's upfronts: 'Road House 2', Nicolas Cage in live-action 'Spider-Verse' spinoff and more

Prime Video had its inaugural upfront presentation on Tuesday, and the streamer had a lot to announce. Here are some of the major headlines:

Lifelong comic fan and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse voice cast member Nicolas Cage is taking his fan-favorite, monochromatic character from that Oscar-winning film into real life. Noir will have him playing "an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero."





Jennifer Salke , head of Amazon MGM Studios, called the spy series with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine an "incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film," adding, "We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."





Fleabag Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes, executive produces and stars as Lara Croft in a globe-trotting adaptation of the hit adventure video game series. "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she'd explode," Waller-Bridge says. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life," she continues. "Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."





After reaching an audience of 80 million around the world, Jake Gyllenhaal's Dalton will be back. "I am so ready, like I love this character, I love this world, I love the thing that we've created, and I can't wait to bring more," he told the crowd.

Prime Video also released a teaser trailer and a release date for the second season of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, which returns on August 29.

