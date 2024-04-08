Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin cursed out 'Rust' crew, "lied with impunity" about deadly shooting

The prosecution in the Alec Baldwin Rust shooting case has made public a 32-page filing in response to the actor's motions to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against him.

Prosecutors in New Mexico claimed the actor "had absolutely no control of his own emotions" on set; was inattentive during shooting safety training; and repeatedly lied to the media about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The document alleges that Baldwin "seems to have missed warning signs" that the movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez was "inexperienced and overwhelmed (likely with a healthy dose of laziness and bravado mixed in)."

Further, they allege, Gutierrez, the daughter of a famous film armorer, who was also charged, was only hired due to nepotism.

The star also allegedly rushed the crew and Gutierrez, which compromised safety, according to the document.

Baldwin was reportedly late to set and missed an initial round of firearms training; when it was rescheduled, he was "inattentive ... and spent time ... on the phone with his family and making videos of himself shooting the gun for his family's enjoyment," prosecutors allege.

The prosecutors claim Baldwin screamed and cursed at himself or other crew members, adding he had "absolutely no control of his own emotions."

The prosecutors contend, "The combination of Hannah Gutierrez's negligence and inexperience and Alec Baldwin's complete lack of concern for the safety of those around him would prove deadly for Halyna Hutchins."

They also accused Baldwin of lying about the shooting, telling one story about the circumstances surrounding the shooting to police and another to ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

"During this interview everything changed and Mr. Baldwin, with the aid of his attorneys, lied with impunity and blamed the incident on Ms. Hutchins," including that he did not aim at her until she told him to — something prosecutors say wasn't true.

For their part, in March his attorneys argued prosecutors "stacked the deck" against "an innocent person."

