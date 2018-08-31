Publix Super Markets Inc., based in Lakeland, Florida, is recalling more than two dozen ground beef products that may be contaminated
with a highly virulent strain of the E. coli bacteria called Escherichia coli 026.
The meat products were bought between June 25, 2018 and July 31, 2018, and have sickened at least 18 people, mostly in Florida,
between July 5 and July 31, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
An investigation revealed that the victims reported eating ground chuck products bought at Publix grocery stores, but USDA
officials said they have not, yet, identified the source of the contamination.
The agency is urging consumers to check their meat products, including any frozen products, to make sure they don’t have any
meat sold at Publix stores between June 25 and July 31. Throw out any possible contaminated products or return them to the
store.
Escherichia coli, which is abbreviated as E.coli, are bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of humans and
animals. Most strains are harmless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but some strains can cause
sickness. Likely symptoms of contamination include diarrhea and stomach cramping, but in more severe causes, victims can develop
urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia and other illnesses, the CDC reported.
Here is a list of the meat products under recall from Publix stores:
Bacon & cheddar burgers
Bacon & cheddar meatballs
Bacon & cheddar slider
Bacon & fried onion burger
Bacon & fried onion meatball
Bacon & fried onion slider
Badia seasoned ground chuck burger
Blue cheese burgers
Blue cheese meatballs
Blue cheese slider
Ground chuck
Ground chuck burgers
Ground chuck for chili
Ground chuck for meat loaf
Ground chuck slider
Jalapeno & cheddar slider
Jalapeno and cheddar burger
Jalapeno and cheddar meatballs
Meat loaf grillers
Mesquite seasoned ground chuck burger
Montreal seasoned chuck burger
Seasoned meatloaf (oven ready)
Spanish meatballs
Steakhouse seasoned ground chuck burger
Stuffed peppers (oven ready)
Stuffed pimento cheese burger
Swiss & mushroom burger
Swiss & mushroom meatball
Swiss & mushroom slider
