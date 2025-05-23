Rapper Kid Cudi testifies in Diddy sex trafficking trial

Rapper/actor Kid Cudi was one of the witnesses testifying against Sean “Diddy” Combs in his sex trafficking case.

Kid Cudi, who briefly dated Diddy’s off-and-on girlfriend Cassie, accused Diddy of breaking into his Hollywood Hills home in 2011 and then told jurors about his Porsche catching on fire in 2012 after a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside. Cassie previously testified that Diddy, in a jealous rage, threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car.

