Rapper Lil’ Nas X hospitalized suffering partial paralysis of his face

Rapper Lil’ Nas X was hospitalized. He shared in an Instagram post on Monday that he “lost control of the right side” of his face.

The “Old Town Road” rapper told fans not to worry, “Stop being sad for me” he said, adding “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

He seems to be getting better already. Yesterday morning he shared that his “Smile getting a lil better.”

Read more on this story and what the diagnosis may have been for his condition: ‘I can’t even laugh right’: Lil Nas X hospitalized after half of face becomes paralyzed – Action News Jax

Health concern FILE PHOTO: Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. The "Old Town Road" rapper took to Instagram to tell fans he is suffering from partial facial paralysis. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)