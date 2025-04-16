Rapper Lil’ Nas X hospitalized suffering partial paralysis of his face

“I can’t even laugh right”

Lil' Nas X Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety
By JoJo

Rapper Lil’ Nas X was hospitalized. He shared in an Instagram post on Monday that he “lost control of the right side” of his face.

The “Old Town Road” rapper told fans not to worry, “Stop being sad for me” he said, adding “Imma look funny for a lil bit but that’s it.”

He seems to be getting better already. Yesterday morning he shared that his “Smile getting a lil better.”

Read more on this story and what the diagnosis may have been for his condition: ‘I can’t even laugh right’: Lil Nas X hospitalized after half of face becomes paralyzed – Action News Jax

Rapper Lil Nas X on the red carpet

Health concern FILE PHOTO: Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. The "Old Town Road" rapper took to Instagram to tell fans he is suffering from partial facial paralysis. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Variety Hitmakers Presented by Peacock | Girls5eva - Arrivals Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!