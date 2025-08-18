Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for fraud

35-year-old rapper, Sean Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Paul Anderson, and his 62-year-old mother, Janice Turner, were both convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
He received a 3-and-a-half-year sentence, while his mother, was sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Prosecutors alleged that Sean Kingston and his mother leveraged “his celebrity status” and “often persuaded his victim vendors to stray from their regular business practices and convinced them to either supply or deliver their goods and services prior to receipt of full payment.”
Some of the items they received were three watches, which involved fake wire transfers for $285,000 and $480,000; a $160,000 car; and $40,000 worth of audio/video equipment.
