A rare Wendy Williams sighting this week at NYFW Wendy stole the show at New York Fashion Week

FILE PHOTO: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

New York Fashion week brings out the stars, including Wendy Williams! In a rare appearance the “Queen of all Media” received a round of applause at one of the runway shows this week.

After all her recent health battles and guardianship challenges, Wendy was reportedly ‘looking good."

Lots of other celebrities have been spotted at NYFW, Usher, Ne-Yo, Busta Rhymes, Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, and tons of others.

Wendy Williams FILE PHOTO: Television host Wendy Williams attends the Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Milk Studios, Day 1 at Milk Studios on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festiva)