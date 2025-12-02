R&B singer Kem and wife Erica expecting their 8th child

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 3: Musician Kem performs at the 2005 Essence Festival at the New Orleans Superdome on July 3, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisianna. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

R&B singer Kem and his wife Erica are about the baby-making! Kem is expecting baby number 8. This will be their 5th baby together as both have children from previous relationships.

The couple shared the news exclusively with PEOPLE and couldn’t be more excited about adding to their family!

Congratulations Kem and Erica! (I wonder if any of Kem’s kids can sing?)

R&B Singer KEM Expecting Baby No. 8 with Wife Erica Owens (Exclusive)

Kem - 35th Anniversary Celebration for Bishop Thomas Dexter "T. D." Jakes DALLAS, TX - JUNE 08: KEM Owens during the 35th Anniversary Celebration for Bishop Thomas Dexter "T. D." Jakes, Sr. at AT&T Performing Arts Center on June 8, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images For The Potter's House) (Cooper Neill)