R&B singer Kem and wife Erica expecting their 8th child

Congratulations!

Kem at 2005 Essence Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 3: Musician Kem performs at the 2005 Essence Festival at the New Orleans Superdome on July 3, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisianna. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen)
By JoJo

R&B singer Kem and his wife Erica are about the baby-making! Kem is expecting baby number 8. This will be their 5th baby together as both have children from previous relationships.

The couple shared the news exclusively with PEOPLE and couldn’t be more excited about adding to their family!

Congratulations Kem and Erica! (I wonder if any of Kem’s kids can sing?)

R&B Singer KEM Expecting Baby No. 8 with Wife Erica Owens (Exclusive)

Kem - 35th Anniversary Celebration for Bishop Thomas Dexter "T. D." Jakes DALLAS, TX - JUNE 08: KEM Owens during the 35th Anniversary Celebration for Bishop Thomas Dexter "T. D." Jakes, Sr. at AT&T Performing Arts Center on June 8, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images For The Potter's House) (Cooper Neill)

Kem at 2005 Essence Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 3: Musician Kem performs at the 2005 Essence Festival at the New Orleans Superdome on July 3, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisianna. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!