R&B singer Montell Jordan reveals prostate cancer has returned He was first diagnosed in early 2024

Montell Jordan, known for his R&B hit, “This is How We Do it,” was a guest on the TODAY show this week and shared that doctors discovered “tiny amounts” of cancer in lymph nodes on his left side and in the prostate bed.

Montell was first diagnosed with Stage 1 prostate cancer in early 2024 and had his prostate removed.

This time, it’s been diagnosed as a more aggressive form of cancer and classified as Stage 2.

Jordan is set to undergo proton radiation therapy five days a week for seven weeks and will take hormone blockers to suppress testosterone, which can fuel the growth of prostate cancer.

Prayers for his healing once again.

Read more on his cancer journey, and how he is encouraging other men to get screenings to aid in early detection: Montell Jordan Reveals Return Of Prostate Cancer

