Reality Roundup: Lisa Vanderpump claps back, 'Little People, Big World' couple exits and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Lisa Vanderpump has responded to former Vanderpump Rules cast member Jax Taylor's claim that the reality show is scripted. "I think it's absolutely ridiculous to say 'scripted,'" Vanderpump told Entertainment Tonight. "Nobody can write a script like Vanderpump Rules." She said perhaps Taylor planned what he was going to say on the series ahead of time. "Maybe what Jax says is scripted. Maybe he sits at home, in his little bedroom and writes his own scripts. Well, what do I know? Anyway, for the most part, anything Jax says doesn't make any sense to me," Vanderpump said.

Little People, Big World (TLC)

Zach and Tori Roloff, stars of Little People, Big World, are officially exiting the show after 25 seasons. The latest season's finale on Tuesday, April 23, serves as the couple's final appearance on the program. Zach and Tori first mentioned their departure in a YouTube video they posted back in February. "We are not coming back to Little People, Big World. Like, we are done," Tori said. "That chapter has closed."

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Celebrate drag culture as RuPaul's DragCon returns to LA this year. The event will take place on July 19 and July 20 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Fans will be able to have meet and greets with their favorite queens, as well as watch performances and purchase exclusive merchandise. Tickets can be purchased at rupaulsdragcon.com.

