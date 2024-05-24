Reality Roundup: Colton Underwood expecting first child, Kourtney Kardashian talks surgery and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelor (ABC)

Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is expecting his first child with his husband, Jordan C. Brown. The couple will welcome their baby via surrogate in early October. "It's been such an incredible experience for us to go through this together, and I cannot wait to watch Jordan become a dad," Underwood told People. The news comes right after the married couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 13.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

In the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her emergency fetal surgery in September 2023. During a planned home scan, a doctor advised her to see a specialist. Kourtney shared she had to go in for operation on the baby the morning after her appointments. "The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything," Kourtney said. "My doctor's like, 'There's nothing that you did wrong. It's not age-related. It's just a super rare thing that happened.'"

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Goldfish won season 11 of The Masked Singer, but who was it underneath the costume? Spoiler alert: it was none other than actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens. She may have won, but she says her friends and fans knew it was her. In fact, one famous friend figured it out quickly. "Rita [Ora] guessed it was me straight from the jump," Hudgens said. "But she's also my friend. And we saw each other a few days before the first episode!"

