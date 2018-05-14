Now Playing
Posted: May 14, 2018

Red Flags for Some Online Ticket Sales

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Just looking for tickets to have a good time, but do you know what you’re buying?

A warning before you plan your next night out. Action 9’s Todd Ulrich investigates online ticket sales and exposes the red flags that can really cost you, today at 5:45pm on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

See what’s coming up: https://at.wftv.com/2L1Wceq

 

