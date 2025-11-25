Renate Reinsve on complex 'Sentimental Value' part Joachim Trier wrote for her

Renate Reinsve reteams with The Worst Person in the World director Joachim Trier in his latest film, Sentimental Value.

The movie, which arrives Friday in a wider theatrical release, follows respected stage actress Nora, her younger sister Agnes and the complicated relationship they have with their charismatic father Gustav, a once-renowned film director looking to make his comeback.

Reinsve stars as Nora in the film, a part Trier wrote for her to play. The actress tells ABC Audio knowing a character was made specifically for you is as "flattering and honoring" as it "is quite scary."

"What I learned from Worst Person in the World [is] that the process for Joachim is so collective. He will know what themes he wants to explore and it's always a really good script and the characters are so complex and so well thought through. And then he also really gives space to the interpretation of the actor," Reinsve says. "He's so wise and intelligent and so sensitive and emotional and also intellectual. So having all those combinations in a person, you really know it's going to be a great character."

Stellan Skarsgård stars alongside Reinsve as her father, Gustav. Their characters are mirrors of each other, Reinsve says, unable to communicate because of their similarities and own traumas.

"They really do admire each other," Reinsve says. "But Nora is really blinded by anger to her father and not being able to be close to him because she is so angry. And being so angry, you're not really able to have true empathy with someone's situation, someone's perspective. So it's kind of hindering them being close to each other."

Reinsve praises Skarsgård's talent, saying, "He's such a wonderful guy and we've really just loved working together. He's really just so delicate."

