Report: Lindsay Lohan expecting a baby boy

Lindsay Lohan is having a baby boy!

The Mean Girls star, who is expecting her first child with husband, Bader Shammas, is due to give birth to their baby boy very soon, according to TMZ.

Lindsay's mother, Dina, will be by her side in Dubai for the birth, the outlet adds. Additionally, some of Lindsay's siblings will also be overseas during the same time, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new nephew and looking forward to meeting him.

Lindsay, 36, first announced her pregnancy in March with a shot of a baby's onesie, on which was written "coming soon...."

"We are blessed and excited!" she wrote, speaking for herself and her financier husband, who she tagged in the post, which also included praying hands emoji, a baby and a baby bottle.

