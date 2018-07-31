By jojooneal95

“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” Jay-Z’s documentary series debuted last night on BET and Paramount Network. The series re-examines Trayvon’s life and how his murder jump started the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Here we are, years later and the fight for justice nationwide continues.

Read more on the docuseries and some things to keep in mind as you watch:

https://bit.ly/2v6FVhM