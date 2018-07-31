Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: July 31, 2018

“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” Debuts on BET and Paramount Network

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,”  Jay-Z’s documentary series debuted last night on BET and Paramount Network. The series re-examines Trayvon’s life and how his murder jump started the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Here we are, years later and the fight for justice nationwide continues.

Read more on the docuseries and some things to keep in mind as you watch:

https://bit.ly/2v6FVhM

 

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation