Restaurants announce limited-time Lent menu offerings

Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of the Lent Season, a 40-day period of fasting and reflection for Christians leading up to Easter.
Because many Christians give up eating meat on Fridays during Lent, some restaurants offer limited-time fish specials as an alternative.
Here are this year’s Lent deals:
- Burger King: Order a Big Fish Sandwich for $4 via the Burger King app or website
- Checkers & Rally’s: Get a Crispy Fish or Spicy Chicken Sandwich for $4
- Del Taco: A seasonal seafood menu will be available through April 14 including 2 for $6 Jumbo Shrimp Tacos and 3 for $7 Beer Battered Fish Tacos
- Ruby Tuesday: Order fish and chips or fried catfish and fries for $9.99 on Fridays through April 3rd
- Sonic: Get a fish sandwich entree for $4.99
- Golden Corral: All-you-can-eat butterfly shrimp
- Jason’s Deli: Double rewards points on any Lent menu item
- Dairy Queen: Offering a Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Customers can order a Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich through April 7th
- Kroger: Offering free “Easy for You” seafood preparation in an oven-ready bag
- O’Charley’s Restaurant: A “Seas The Day” menu is available through April 5th
- Popeyes: Offering a Flounder Fish Sandwich in a classic or spicy variety
- Qdoba: Bringing back Citrus Lime Shrimp for a limited time
- Wendy’s: Bringing back the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich for a limited time
- Whataburger: The Whatacatch Sandwich meal and Whatacatch Platter are back through April 6th