Retired NFL player named 'Golden Bachelor' for season 2

Mel Owens, a retired NFL player and attorney, has been revealed as the new Golden Bachelor.

The hit show The Golden Bachelor has been renewed for a brand-new season on ABC and Hulu, with Owens taking on the role of leading man, Disney announced at Hulu's inaugural Get Real House event on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Owens is a 66-year-old Detroit native from a "close-knit Midwestern family." He attended the University of Michigan and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams as the ninth pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.

After his playing career, Owens moved to Orange County, California, where he pursued a career in law, representing clients in sports-related injuries, according to the release.

Owens shares two sons with his first love. "While life took an unexpected turn with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage, Owens channeled his energy into being the best father he could be, focusing on raising his sons and coaching their extracurricular sports teams," the release states.

Now, Owens is ready to look for love again, searching for the "simple joys of companionship - sharing life's everyday moments, making plans for the future, and growing stronger together as a couple."

A premiere date for the upcoming show will be announced at a later date.

Gerry Turner was announced as the first Golden Bachelor in July 2023. Turner proposed to contestant Theresa Nist on the season 1 finale of The Golden Bachelor, which aired Nov. 30, 2023. The couple later announced their divorce in April 2024.

In May 2024, Joan Vassos was revealed as the first Golden Bachelorette. Her inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette ended with the 61-year-old choosing contestant Chock Chapple.

