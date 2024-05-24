Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig announce 'Knives Out' threequel title

In a new post on social platform X narrated in character by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, director Rian Johnson announced the title of his third Knives Out mystery: Wake Up Dead Man.

In the animated spot, the tease for the follow-up to 2019's Knives Out and 2022's Glass Onion has Craig drawling, "In the beginning, the knives came out. Then behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed."

Like the sequel, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will debut on Netflix in 2025.

