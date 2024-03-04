Richard Lewis remembered in recent episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

HBO/John P. Johnson

By Stephen Iervolino

Sunday's installment of Curb Your Enthusiasm opened with an "in memoriam"-style title card remembering stand-up comic and Curb castmate Richard Lewis.

At the start of the 12th season's fifth episode was a photo of the actor and comedian, who died at 76 of a heart attack on Tuesday, February 27. A caption read, "In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 – 2024."

In the final season of Curb, Lewis and his friend and frequent foil Larry David again find themselves trying to out-do the other — a running gag throughout the entire series — this time about who is leaving whom in their will.

Show's creator David has known Lewis since they were 12 years old. Upon his passing, David noted, "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me."

He added in part, "Today he made me sob and for that I'll never forgive him."

