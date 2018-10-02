Ricin suspected in mail delivered to Pentagon facility

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Two pieces of mail addressed to the Pentagon have initially tested positive for the deadly chemical ricin, according to reports.

Two defense officials told CNN that the mail was delivered to the Pentagon’s mail facility, but it did not enter the Pentagon itself. The mail facility is a separate building.

A piece of mail delivered to the Pentagon mail facility has initially tested positive for ricin, two US defense officials tell @barbarastarrcnn @rabrowne75. The mail facility is a separate building on the Pentagon grounds. The piece of mail never entered the Pentagon building. — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) October 2, 2018

Pentagon: At least 2 packages suspected of containing ricin delivered to Pentagon today, but did not make it inside building. FBI has the lead on the investigation: spox — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 2, 2018

CNN’s Barbara Starr is reporting that additional testing of two envelopes is underway. The mail that was delivered Monday to the facility is under quarantine.

two envelopes never entered the Pentagon building. 20,000 plus people work on the Pentagon grounds https://t.co/6B1xlisYzU — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) October 2, 2018

The FBI is leading the investigation, the Examiner reported.

There are no reports of anyone falling ill because of the suspected substance, the Examiner reported.

The pieces of mail were intended for Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, CNN reported.

More than 20,000 people work in the Pentagon, according to CNN.

Ricin is one of the easiest poisons to make and can take several forms, according to Fox News. It is found in castor beans and the waste from the process of making castor oil is where ricin comes from, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.