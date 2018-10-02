Ricin suspected in mail delivered to Pentagon facility

Two pieces of mail addressed to the Pentagon have initially tested positive for the deadly chemical ricin, according to reports.
Two defense officials
told CNN that the mail was delivered to the Pentagon’s mail facility, but it did not enter the Pentagon itself. The mail facility
is a separate building.
CNN’s Barbara Starr is reporting that additional testing of two envelopes is underway. The mail that was delivered Monday
to the facility is under quarantine.
The FBI is leading the investigation, the Examiner reported.
There are no reports of anyone falling ill because of the suspected substance, the Examiner reported.
The pieces of mail were intended for Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, CNN
reported.
More than 20,000 people work in the Pentagon, according to CNN.
Ricin is one of the easiest poisons to make and can take several forms, according to Fox News. It is found in castor beans
and the waste from the process of making castor oil is where ricin comes from, according to the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention.