Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: October 02, 2018

Ricin suspected in mail delivered to Pentagon facility

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Two pieces of mail addressed to the Pentagon have initially tested positive for the deadly chemical ricin, according to reports.

Two defense officials  told CNN that the mail was delivered to the Pentagon’s mail facility, but it did not enter the Pentagon itself. The mail facility is a separate building.

CNN’s Barbara Starr is reporting that additional testing of two envelopes is underway. The mail that was delivered Monday to the facility is under quarantine.

The FBI is leading the investigation, the Examiner reported.

There are no reports of anyone falling ill because of the suspected substance, the Examiner reported.

The pieces of mail were intended for Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, CNN reported.

More than 20,000 people work in the Pentagon, according to CNN.

Ricin is one of the easiest poisons to make and can take several forms, according to Fox News. It is found in castor beans and the waste from the process of making castor oil is where ricin comes from, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.star945.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE