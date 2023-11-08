Rockstar Games announces trailer for 'Grand Theft Auto 6' is coming in December

Rockstar Games is gearing up for its 25th anniversary with a special announcement to fans: A trailer to the sixth installment of one of its biggest titles, Grand Theft Auto, is coming in December.

"Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games," began a message from company co-founder Sam Houser on the gaming company's official website. "Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us."

Houser continued, "In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution."

He followed that with the news about the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6.



The fifth installment of Grand Theft Auto was released in 2013 and broke records, selling more than $800 million worth of games in its first 24 hours.

To date, the GTA franchise has raked in nearly 8 billion bucks — and no shortage of headlines from critics who claim the gritty games are too violent and sexually exploitative.

In fact, the open world games' mature nature was spoofed in the Ryan Reynolds hit Free Guy. The actor played Guy, a non-player character, or NPC, for whom being robbed, shot at and otherwise disposed of by real-life players of a GTA-like game called Free City was an everyday occurrence.

