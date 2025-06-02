Ronald Fenty, Rihanna’s dad, dead at 70

Reportedly after a brief illness

Ronald Fenty (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/WireImage)
By JoJo

Condolences to the music, fashion, fragrance, and business world superstar, Rihanna. Her dad, Ronald Fenty died over the weekend in Los Angeles reportedly after a brief illness. He was 70.

Read more about his death: Rihanna’s Dad Dead: Ronald Fenty Dies at 70 Following Brief Illness

Rihanna LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Ronald Fenty, singer Rihanna and Rajad Fenty arrive at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage) (Lester Cohen)

