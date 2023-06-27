Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host

Ryan Seacrest is replacing Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

Seacrest, who also currently hosts American Idol, will take over hosting duties from Sajak beginning in 2024. Sajak recently announced he was stepping down from the position after the show's upcoming 41st season.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest, 48, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday, June 27. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

"Pat, I love the way you've always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease," he continued. "I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition."

Seacrest, who said he is "grateful" for the opportunity," went on to talk about how the move feels "full circle" for him as he reflected on one of his "first jobs": hosting Merv Griffin's short-lived game show "Click" from 1997 to 1999. Griffin is a TV legend, having created of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

"I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White," Seacrest concluded.

This news comes a few months after Seacrest left Live following six years as Kelly Ripa's co-host to focus on hosting American Idol.

Sajak announced his upcoming departure from Wheel of Fortune earlier this month, saying in a statement that his decades in the position have "been a wonderful ride."

