'Saturday Night,' about the early days of 'SNL', gets a release date, and more

Jason Reitman's movie based on the true story of the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the first episode of Saturday Night Live finally has an official title and release date, according to Variety. The film, simply called Saturday Night, will hit theaters on Oct. 11 — the same date as the NBC sketch comedy show's actual first broadcast. The Saturday Night cast includes Gabriel LaBelle, Dylan O'Brien, Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons and Finn Wolfhard ...

Christopher Lloyd is set to reprise his role as a retired FBI agent and the father of Bob Odenkirk's Hutch Mansell in the sequel to the 2021 box office hit Nobody, according to Deadline. Nobody followed Mansell, a mild-mannered family man with a mysterious past who, after his house gets burgled, finds himself in a bloody war with the Russian mob. Connie Nielsen and Sharon Stone also star. Plot details on the sequel are being kept under wraps ...

Hailey Merkt, who vied for Nick Viall's heart during season 21 of The Bachelor, died of leukemia July 26. A statement on her Instagram read in part, "It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets." In lieu of flowers, fans wishing to offer support are asked to make a donation to her GoFundMe page, which will be open through Aug. 10 ...

