Scam alert: Fake Amazon job offer asks for $200 payment

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

A new scam targeting job seekers invites you to apply for a job at Amazon then purchase an “enrollment kit.” Don’t fall for it.

The Better Business Bureau says the job offer appears to come from Amazon, either by email or voicemail, offering anywhere from $20 per hour to $6,000 a month – and you can work from home. You’re then asked to submit $200 before you can start working for an “enrollment kit.” The job offer is bogus, and the scammers then make off with your money and vanish.

The BBB says the best way to protect yourself is to do your research, and if the offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Amazon will never ask for money during an employment offer.

Scam targets job seekers, asks for payment before starting at Amazon https://t.co/HEDvPfOb5d — Boston 25 News (@boston25) September 11, 2018

The BBB offers these tips on how to spot a job scam:

Be cautious of any job that asks you to share personal information or hand over money. Scammers will often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up direct deposit, or paying for training.

Check the business’s website. Scammers frequently post jobs using the names of real companies such as Amazon to lend legitimacy to their cons. Check on the business’s website for the position and/or call to confirm.

Work at home at your own pace. Always be wary of work from home opportunities that are riddled with testimonials. Often the suggestion of real success is misleading.

Suggesting that few hours and limited work will make one successful is a red flag.

Some positions are more likely to be scams. Always be wary of work-from-home or secret shopper positions, or any job with a generic title such as caregiver, administrative assistant, or customer service rep. Positions that don’t require special training or licensing appeal to a wide range of applicants. Scammers know this and use these otherwise legitimate titles in their fake ads.

Different procedures should raise your suspicion. Watch out for on-the-spot job offers. You may be an excellent candidate for the job but beware of offers made without an interview. A real company will want to talk to a candidate before hiring. Don’t fall for an overpayment scam. No legitimate job would ever overpay an employee and ask for money to be wired elsewhere. This is a common trick used by scammers. Be careful if a company promises you great opportunities or big income as long as you pay for coaching, training, certifications or directories.

Government agencies post all jobs publicly and freely. The federal government and the U.S. Postal Service never charge for information about jobs or applications for jobs. Be wary of any offer to give you special access or guarantee you a job for a fee – if you are paying for the promise of a job, it’s probably a scam.

Get all details and contracts in writing. A legitimate recruiter will provide you with a complete contract for their services with cost, what you get, who pays (you or the employer), and what happens if you do not find a job.