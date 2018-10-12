School bus crashes into pool after crash with Jeep, troopers say

According to an FHP report, it’s still unclear which vehicle caused the crash.
It said the school bus driver was in the west lanes of Willowwood Street and the Jeep was heading east on Willowwood Street. Troopers
said each driver told them that the other vehicle swerved into their lane.
The front of the bus struck the left front side of the Jeep, troopers said. Then, the bus redirected to the south shoulder
and went through the fence before going into the pool, according to the report. The people in the home said they rushed outside
to help the children get out from the back door of the bus or the windows.
“They were screaming, some were crying. There were two (who didn’t) want to go out with us (because) they were scared,” said
Anefort Oreous.Neither the children or school bus driver were injured.
The bus was carrying children who attend Magnolia School, a special needs school near the crash scene.
A hazmat crew responded to the scene because fuel was leaking into the pool. No other information was released.