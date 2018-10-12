School bus crashes into pool after crash with Jeep, troopers say

A school bus carrying nine children took a nose dive into a swimming pool Friday morning after being involved in a crash with a Jeep, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Jeep was taken the hospital to be treated for non-serious injuries.

The three children in the vehicle are OK.

Troopers said that after the crash, the bus was being redirected and somehow veered through a wooden fence and into a pool. Only the front of the bus was in the pool.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Rushwood Court and Willowwood Street in the Pine Hills area.