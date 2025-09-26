See all the country artists who have been guest pickers on ESPN’s College Gameday Which country artists do you think really know their college football?

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 07: A view of the ESPN College Gameday desk prior to a game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Many of your favorite country artists are also huge fans of college football. So it’s no surprise several of them have appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday.

Since 2004, ESPN’s College Gameday has invited celebrities and former athletes to appear on the show and give their predictions on who will win the big college football games each week. There have been multiple episodes where Country music artists have appeared on the show and given their picks.

Below, we list every time they appeared on the show and how accurate they were at making their game picks.

Date Location Artist Record Winning % 10/7/17 Texas Christian University Tim McGraw 9-1 90% 11/2/13 Florida State University Jake Owen 9-1 90% 9/2/17 Atlanta, GA Sam Hunt 8-1 88% 10/1/16 Clemson, University Eric Church 8-2 80% 9/4/21 Charlotte, NC Kane Brown 9-3 75% 9/1/18 Notre Dame University Luke Bryan 9-3 75% 11/5/22 University of Georgia Luke Bryan 7-3 70% 10/6/12 University of South Carolina Darius Rucker 7-3 70% 11/1/14 West Virginia University Brad Paisley 6-3 66% 9/5/15 Fort Worth, TX Brad Paisley 6-3 66% 12/4/21 Atlanta, GA Zac Brown 5-3 62% 9/14/13 Texas A&M University Lyle Lovett 5-3 62% 12/7/19 Atlanta, GA Zac Brown 6-4 60% 10/06/18 The Cotton Bowl Toby Keith 7-6 53% 9/19/15 University of Alabama Eric Church 6-5 54% 9/14/19 Iowa State University Eric Church 7-6 53% 9/2/23 Charlotte, NC Darius Rucker 6-6 50% 9/24/24 Appalachian State University Luke Combs 6-6 50% 9/17/22 Oklahoma University Blake Shelton 5-5 50% 10/24/15 James Madison University Dierks Bentley 4-4 50% 9/27/14 University of South Carolina Kenny Chesney 4-5 44% 9/15/12 University of Tennessee Kenny Chesney 4-5 44%

Which artists would you like to see appear on College Gameday next? Let us know by leaving a comment below or send us a comment using the Open Mic feature on our smartphone app.

Stats courtesy of Cole’s Gameday Blog