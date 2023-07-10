See Joaquin Phoenix as "emperor, lover, tyrant, legend" in epic trailer to Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon'

Sony Pictures and Apple Originals released an epic trailer to Napoleon, starring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix as the titular military genius.

"I'm the first to admit when I make a mistake," he says in the coming attraction. "I simply never do."

The trailer from the Gladiator Oscar winner shows Napoleon's arc as a gifted soldier who becomes the emperor of France, as well as his romance with Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby from The Crown.

According to the studio, the film tracks "Napoleon Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

The trailer lives up to the latter: It shows sweeping battle scenes, including what's considered Napoleon's greatest victory, 1805's The Battle of Austerlitz — in which the emperor trapped unwitting legions of his enemies on a frozen lake then fired cannonballs into the ice, smashing it and sending thousands of Russians to a frigid, watery death.

Napoleon will be released in theaters on November 22 by Sony Pictures; after that, it will stream on Apple TV+.

