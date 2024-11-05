See 'Titanic' vet Billy Zane channeling Hollywood legend Marlon Brando in 'Waltzing with Brando'

Titanic heavy Billy Zane is totally transformed into Marlon Brando in the new trailer for the based-on-real-life comedy film Waltzing with Brando.

The snippet shows Zane as Brando as the public knew him, both on set on The Godfather and in a legendary Dick Cavett interview. But it also shows the eccentric actor's private life and his dream of building a home — and a resort — on an uninhabited Tahitian atoll.

"It's more beautiful than words can describe, and cinematography can capture, and I want to move there," he tells Jon Heder's character, a Los Angeles architect tapped by Brando to make the impossible dream happen.

The film is an adaptation of the 2011 memoir of the same name from the architect who lived the experience, Bernard Judge.

The trailer shows that Judge was unconvinced. "To live out there with even a moderate amount of convenience would be a monumental undertaking," Heder's Judge protests, seeing as the atoll was cut off from potable water and electricity.

Zane's Brando was undeterred, however, in the trailer showing off his experiments with using electric eels to provide current and devising a system to manufacture drinking water "from my own urine."

The latter was revealed mid-sip to Heder's character, who unknowingly tried a sample.

The film that also stars Richard Dreyfuss, Rob Corddry and Tia Carrere will have its world premiere at the Torino Film Festival in late November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.