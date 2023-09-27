"See you Friday Night!": With the writers strike over, Bill Maher announces 'Real Time' return

It looks like Bill Maher's HBO series Real Time will be the first nighttime chat show back to work following the cessation of the writers strike Wednesday, September 27.

On Tuesday evening, the Emmy winner took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and declared, "My writers and Real Time are back! See you Friday Night!"

As reported, Maher hit some turbulence when he said on September 13 that he planned to bring the show back on September 22, before the strike was over. "...The writers have important issues that I sympathize with...but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns. Despite some assistance from me, much of the staff is struggling mightily," he said at the time.

Maher's decision, like Drew Barrymore's, drew fire from strikers and their supporters. Even the WGA weighed in, calling his post disappointing and promising the production would be met with picketers.

Maher later changed course, noting, "My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike. Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table I'm going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done."

The show had been dark since the strike began in May.

