Selena Gomez to appear in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' season 2

Disney/Eric McCandless
By Mary Pat Thompson

Selena Gomez is returning to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The actress is reprising her role of Alex Russo in season 2 of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff. She made the announcement of her return to the Disney Channel show through posts shared to her Instagram Story on Friday.

"Just feels right," Gomez wrote over a photo of her holding Alex's signature red wand while sitting on the show's set.

She also shared a photo of her sitting next to her on-screen brother, David Henrie.

"We want to do this forever... luv you brudder," Gomez wrote.

Gomez previously made two guest appearances in season 1 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. Notably, Alex introduced her brother, Justin Russo (Henrie), to the show's protagonist, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), in the pilot episode.

Season 2 of the series will find Billie grappling "with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought — especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house," according to its official synopsis. "Thanks to Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo's (Max Matenko) new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges — one that could unravel the Russos forever."

Gomez and Henrie both serve as executive producers on the sequel series.

