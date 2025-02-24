Selena Gomez says 'Only Murders' co-stars 'deserve' SAG Award 'more than I do'

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
By Andrea Dresdale

One of the surprises of Sunday night's Screen Actors Guild Awards was Only Murders in the Building winning outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series — as well as star Martin Short winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. On Instagram on Monday, star Selena Gomez downplayed her own involvement in the show to praise Short and co-star Steve Martin.

"After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show," Selena, who executive produces Only Murders as well, wrote.

She also praised "every single human on our crew that ever was or is," adding, "Last night was one I will never ever forget. Thank you @hulu and @sagawards for this unreal moment that I will cherish with my only murders family!"

Selena said in her acceptance speech, "We never win. This is so weird." She then added, "Thank you to Marty and Steve ... they raised me ... and I take it home for all of us, and I'm bringing this back to New York for season 5. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful."

Also at the SAG Awards, Selena got to see her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña take home the award for best supporting actress.

Meanwhile, Selena's new album, I Said I Love You First, which she created with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, is out March 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!