Selena Gomez stars in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 trailer

The trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 5 has arrived.
Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres its first three episodes on Sept. 9. New episodes will stream weekly on Tuesdays.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
The trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 5 has arrived.
Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres its first three episodes on Sept. 9. New episodes will stream weekly on Tuesdays.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!