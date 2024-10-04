Selena Gomez receives prestigious award from the French government

Selena Gomez is getting Oscar buzz for her role in the film Emilia Pérez, and she's already won a few awards for the role. Now she's added another one — from the French government.

Selena and her co-stars in the film were given an honor that translates to "Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters." It's a medal presented by the French Ministry of Culture in recognition of the recipient's "works in the artistic or literary field or by the contribution they have made to the influence of Arts and Letters in France and throughout the world."

As for why the cast of a Spanish-language film received the award, Emilia Pérez was shot in Paris, and it was written and directed by a Frenchman, Jacques Audiard.

Selena posted footage of the medal ceremony on her Instagram.

Selena and the female cast members of Emilia Pérez previously collectively won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film starts streaming on Netflix on Nov. 13.

