'Shadow Force''s Omar Sy and Kerry Washington are both real-life Lionel Richie fans

Omar Sy stars in Shadow Force as a secret agent who briefly separates from his wife Kyrah, played by Kerry Washington, to protect their son Ky. He and Ky bond over their love for Lionel Richie's "Truly in Love with You," which viewers later learn is his and Kyrah's wedding song. Kerry tells ABC Audio she and Omar love Lionel's music in real-life.

"We are both Lionel Richie fans, which is so great. It was organic...I don't know that Lionel is the soundtrack of my life the way he's the soundtrack of their life, it's so special. But I've always been a huge Lionel Richie fan," she explains. She joked that he's the fourth member of Kyrah's family in the film, calling him "cousin" Lionel.

Shadow Force also makes other musical mentions, including a scene where Clifford "Method Man" Smith's Unc asks Ky if he listens to Wu-Tang Clan.

"I think it's really great how much music plays a role in the movie. And I think its part of why you wanna see it in a theater, like in the surround sound, where you can really be taken by the music," Kerry says.

She also praises Method Man's performance, telling ABC Audio, "Cliff is so good in the films. He's so funny and smart."

She adds that the levity he and Da'Vine Joy Randolph "bring to the film is so spectacular and needed." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Method Man plays alongside Da'Vine's Auntie as secret agents recruited by Kyrah to help keep their family safe.

Shadow Force is currently in theaters.

