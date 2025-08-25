Shaq is giving a 6-year-old boxing champion her own shoe deal

Shaquille O’Neal is always one who helps others and his generosity is now being extended to a 6-year-old boxing athlete.
The NBA Hall of Famer has offered a shoe deal to Nalah Barry. This youngster has already won boxing titles and is now winning outside the ring.
Nalah was offered a shoe deal by Shaquille’s sneaker company, and he has a new partner, Galaxy. After promising Nalah $10,000, Galaxy matched his offer.
I’m excited for this little girl’s future!
A BIG thank you to Shaq for investing in the lives of our young people.
