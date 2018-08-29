Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Orlando's Only R&B

Posted: August 29, 2018

Sheriff Jerry Demings wins Orange County mayor’s race

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Jerry Demmings2

One of the biggest races in Central Florida on Tuesday was for the position of Orange County Mayor, to replace outgoing Mayor Teresa Jacobs.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is the projected winner in the race for Orange County Mayor. Demings led his nearest competitor, Orange County Commissioner Pete Clark, by a margin of three to one.

This has been the most expensive mayoral primaries in Orange County ever, costing a total of $1.47 million for all three campaigns. More than half of that money has been spent by Demings.

 

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.star945.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE