Sheriff Jerry Demings wins Orange County mayor’s race

One of the biggest races in Central Florida on Tuesday was for the position of Orange County Mayor, to replace outgoing Mayor Teresa Jacobs.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is the projected winner in the race for Orange County Mayor. Demings led his nearest competitor, Orange County Commissioner Pete Clark, by a margin of three to one.

This has been the most expensive mayoral primaries in Orange County ever, costing a total of $1.47 million for all three campaigns. More than half of that money has been spent by Demings.