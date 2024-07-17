'Shōgun' leads Emmy nominations with 25; 'The Bear' sets Emmys comedy record with 23

The nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning, and FX's Shōgun led the field with 25 nominations in the Drama category.

Another FX show, The Bear, set an Emmys record in the comedy category with 23.

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building scored 21 nominations, including a first-time acting nom for Selena Gomez.

Previous winners Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph presented the nominations live from the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, joined by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego, who informed Ralph she was also nominated — for a third time — in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category for her work in Abbott Elementary.

The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sept. 15 on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Here are the nominees in the main categories. For more nominations, head over to Emmys.com.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple - Fargo

Sofía Vergara - Griselda

Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series



Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine - Mr.& Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai - Shо̄gun

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Idris Elba - Hijack

Donald Glover - Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins - Fallout

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Dominic West - The Crown



Outstanding Drama Series



The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series



Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series



Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph - Loot

Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Talk Series



The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program



The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

