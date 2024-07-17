'Shōgun''s Hiroyuki Sanada, Jodie Foster, Larry David and more react to Emmy nominations

Dozens of Hollywood stars got the news Wednesday morning that they — or certainly, their agents — have been waiting for: they are Emmy nominees.

The most-nominated show was FX's Shōgun, earning 25.

Star and executive producer Hiroyuki Sanada: "Being nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series is truly humbling. To our entire cast, and crew, a special thanks for making this story and vision a reality. It was a great opportunity to share our culture with the world. I hope this will be a steppingstone for the next generation."

He added, "To my team, thank you for your unwavering support. And to the fans of Shōgun, your enthusiasm means everything to us."

With 19, HBO's True Detective: Night Country was the most-nominated Limited Series this season.

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster was previously nominated two times, but not as an actor.

She said her nomination felt like "a love letter from above."

"It’s my very first Emmy nomination as an actor and it’s especially thrilling to share this joy with our Night Country team," Jodie said.

Previous Emmy winner Jean Smart and her co-star Hannah Einbinder were saluted for their nominated comedy series Hacks.

Smart said on Instagram, "I couldn't be happier and I am so incredibly proud of us!"

Einbinder said in part, "I am so humbled to be nominated alongside such powerful artists who I admire," closing with, "I'm overflowing with gratitude and love!"

Speaking as an Outstanding Lead Actor nominee, Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David said it was "a sad day for actors everywhere."

On the show's nomination, he said, "It warms my heart to see that misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.