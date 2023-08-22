Sienna Miller pregnant with second child

Sienna Miller is expanding her family!

In photos obtained by People, the 41-year-old actress enjoyed a vacation in Ibiza, where she was captured in a bikini that gracefully showcased her baby bump. The Ibiza holiday follows Miller's time in St. Tropez alongside her 26-year-old boyfriend, Oli Green.

Despite multiple sightings and the beachside reveal, Miller's representative has not yet provided a response to PEOPLE's inquiry.

This will be the second child for Miller, who is already a mom to 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with Tom Sturridge.

Miller and Green, who also boasts a career as a model and actor, ignited speculation about their romantic involvement back in February 2022 when they were seen attending a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

