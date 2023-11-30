"Sit down!": Christie Brinkley calls out those saying Dolly Parton should "dress her age"

Christie Brinkley is defending Dolly Parton's recent cheerleader look, which she wore during an NFL halftime performance on Thanksgiving Day.

Parton performed during halftime at the Dallas Cowboys versus Washington Commanders game on November 23, donning a bedazzled Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders outfit for the occasion.

While some appreciated the 77-year-old country superstar's festive attire, others didn't — and Brinkley had a few words for those folks.

"Whoever had the nerve to suggest that the one and only Dolly Parton should dress her age, should sit down!" the supermodel, 69, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. "You should know you can't define an icon like Dolly Parton by a number!"

"Also immeasurable are her too numerous to count talents, her boundless good energy and effervescent humor, and her golden philanthropic heart full of love!" she continued. "The fact that she can also rock a Dallas cheerleader outfit too, is inspiring and fun!"

Brinkley also gave a shout-out to Parton for her Rockstar album reaching #3 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart — the highest-charting album of her career — writing, "Brava! You go girl!"

She ended her post by calling the "Jolene" singer's cheerleader outfit "killer" and suggesting a new first for her: "Maybe @si_swimsuit [the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue] is next?

