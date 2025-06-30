Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest have a student-teacher romance in 'My Oxford Year' trailer

Netflix
By Mary Pat Thompson

Sofia Carson stars in the trailer for her latest Netflix rom-com, My Oxford Year.

The film stars Carson as Anna, an ambitious young American woman who moves to England to study at the University of Oxford. She soon falls for her charming professor, Jamie, played by Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Corey Mylchreest.

"Flirting with the hot teacher on the first day?" a student played by Harry Trevaldwyn asks Anna in the trailer.

Flustered, she says no, while the student reassures her he is not judging.

"Oh, no, I love it," he says. "That is a serious bit of crumpet."

Carson told Netflix it was an honor to study the poets who walked the halls of Oxford to prepare for this movie.

“Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life is too short to not live it in love. To not live it in joy,” Carson said.

Along with starring in the film, Carson also executive produces. Iain Morris directed the romance movie from a script by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, which is based on the novel by Julia Whelan.

Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Esmé Kingdom and Nikhil Parmar also star in the movie.

My Oxford Year makes its way to Netflix on Aug. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!