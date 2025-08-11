Sophie Turner responds to getting mom-shamed for attending Oasis concert

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025, in Avignon, France. (Olga Gasnier/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sophie Turner is responding to a critic who mom-shamed her.

The actress, who shares daughters Willa Jonas and Delphine Jonas with ex-husband Joe Jonas, defended herself in a response to an Instagram comment on her post about attending an Oasis concert.

Turner shared memories from her evening at the Oasis concert to her Instagram. The post included everything from concert videos and pictures of her smiling with friends to a photo of her kissing a poster of Oasis member Liam Gallagher.

"Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis," Turner captioned her post.

One Instagram user commented, "Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids."

While several fans defended Turner in the comments section, the actress responded to the user herself.

"Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves," Turner wrote. "So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day."

The response garnered support from fans of Turner.

"Queen of the North and of The Comebacks," a fan commented, while another addressed the double standard involved, writing, "Would you say this to Joe?"

Turner married Jonas in 2019. The latter filed for divorce in September 2023, with the pair reaching a settlement in September 2024.

