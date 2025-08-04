Soulja Boy arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop It happened in West Hollywood

FILE PHOTO: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Soulja Boy performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rapper was arrested over the weekend on an alleged firearm charge. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Rapper Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested in West Hollywood on a weapons charge during a traffic stop on Sunday (8/3).

Not a first for him. In 2019 he served over three months in jail for a probation violation after being arrested for carrying firearms and ammunition.

