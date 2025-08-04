Soulja Boy arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop

It happened in West Hollywood

By JoJo

Rapper Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested in West Hollywood on a weapons charge during a traffic stop on Sunday (8/3).

Not a first for him. In 2019 he served over three months in jail for a probation violation after being arrested for carrying firearms and ammunition.

Read more on the latest run-in with the law: Soulja Boy Arrested On Weapons Charge In Los Angeles

