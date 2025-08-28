'Star Wars: Starfighter' full cast revealed as film begins production

Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray on the set of 'Star Wars: Starfighter.' (Ed Miller/Lucasfilm)

We now know who will be joining Ryan Gosling in a galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm has announced the entire main cast for the upcoming film Star Wars: Starfighter. The announcement arrives the same day production on the movie officially starts in the U.K.

Joining Gosling in the film are Amy Adams, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings and Flynn Gray.

Star Wars: Starfighter will serve as a stand-alone adventure set in the Star Wars universe. The completely original story is set in a time period that has never been explored in any previous Star Wars projects.

Shawn Levy is directing the film from a script by Jonathan Tropper. Levy also produces along with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. In addition to starring, Gosling will executive produce.

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter," Levy said. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime."

Lucasfilm shared a photo of Gosling and Gray on the Star Wars: Starfighter set to social media. The image is in black and white and finds Gosling leaning up against a vehicle while Gray sits on its hood.

"Day 1: A whole new adventure begins #Starfighter," the caption reads.

Star Wars: Starfighter blasts into movie theaters on May 28, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.