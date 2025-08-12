The stars showed to the New York Premiere of the newest Spike Lee joint, “Highest 2 Lowest”

Highest 2 Lowest Spike Lee Denzel Washington A$AP Rocky
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Spike Lee attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
By Gustavo Chacon

Spike Lee’s newest film, “Highest 2 Lowest” had its New York premiere yesterday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Spike and Denzel Washington teamed up once again for what’s sure to be another Spike Lee Joint classic. The duo haven’t collaborated since 2006’s “Inside Man”. All the stars of the film made an appearance to support the premiere including A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice, who made her film debut.

The movie is scheduled to be released this year, theatrically on Friday, August 15th, and then available on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 5th.

