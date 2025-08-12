The stars showed to the New York Premiere of the newest Spike Lee joint, “Highest 2 Lowest”

Spike Lee’s newest film, “Highest 2 Lowest” had its New York premiere yesterday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Spike and Denzel Washington teamed up once again for what’s sure to be another Spike Lee Joint classic. The duo haven’t collaborated since 2006’s “Inside Man”. All the stars of the film made an appearance to support the premiere including A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice, who made her film debut.
The movie is scheduled to be released this year, theatrically on Friday, August 15th, and then available on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 5th.
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Jeffrey Wright, LaChanze, A$AP Rocky, Spike Lee, Aiyana-Lee, Dean Winters, Alan Fox, Rosie Perez, and Jordan Moldo attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Spike Lee attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Chance the Rapper attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Ice Spice attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Miles "Duece" McBride, Spike Lee, and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Giancarlo Esposito and Spike Lee attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Celia Rose Gooding attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: (L-R) Pauletta Washington, Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Spike Lee, and Elijah Wright attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Erika Woods, Wendell Pierce, and guests attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)