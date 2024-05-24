State Senator Randolph Bracy III Says Hello!

He’s produced a movie!

JoJo & Senator Bracy

By JoJo

Senator Bracy and his wife Kietta are getting there “Tyler Perry” on and have produced a new movie titled “Ponder.”

You’re invited to the Ponder Movie Premiere at the Winter Garden Theatre June 14, 2024, 6:00pm!

Executive Produced by Kietta Mayweather Bracy and Senator Randolph Bracy III, get ready to experience the excitement of watching this new film for the first time with celebrities and fellow movie enthusiasts. This in-person event is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of cinema and be one of the first to see this highly anticipated movie. Don’t miss out on this exclusive event - mark your calendars and get your tickets now! https://bit.ly/4dLuGPv

JoJo & Senator Bracy

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!