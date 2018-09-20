Now Playing
Posted: September 20, 2018

STEVE HARVEY’S TALK SHOW CANCELED; REPLACED BY ‘THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW’

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Steve Harvey-Kelly Clarkson

Steve Harvey just lost his long-running talk show at NBC to pop star Kelly Clarkson.

The former ‘American Idol’ winner and ‘The Voice’ coach will be launching her very own talk show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ this fall — and it’ll take over Steve’s slot after seven seasons.

“The incomparable Kelly Clarkson takes everything she touches to another level and we couldn’t be happier to bring her talent, humor, generosity and compassion to daytime next year,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative &amp; Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Kelly’s cross-generational appeal and extraordinary ability to understand and connect with viewers, The Kelly Clarkson Show will have something for everyone.”

via Deadline:

The new daytime talker starring Grammy-winner Clarkson is described as a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. Each episode will feature stories, celebrity guests, surprises, humor and music.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson said. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

Other stations from the NBC Station Group that will air The Kelly Clarkson Show as a lead-in for Ellen (DeGeneres show) include WCAU Philadelphia, KXAS Dallas-Fort Worth, KNTV San Francisco, WRC Washington DC, WTVJ Miami, KNSD San Diego  and  WVIT Hartford. The new show will also air in Boston on NBC-owned station WBTS in a different slot. The 11 NBC owned stations cover nearly 30% of U.S. households.

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned TV Stations. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”

