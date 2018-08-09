Now Playing
Posted: August 09, 2018

Stevie Wonder Drops Off Son at “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” Rehearsal

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Stevie Wonder’s 13-year old son, Mandla Morris is competing on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” the kid version of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Some of the people went nuts when Stevie showed up at a rehearsal recently. He did spend time with fans in the parking lot.

Check out some of the pictures. Also find out more about the show and how much prize money is at stake for the young dancers: https://bit.ly/2Mc919m.

 

